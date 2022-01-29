VON DG, Okechukwu, detained by EFCC over alleged N1.3bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, over an alleged N1.3bn fraud.

Okechukwu was said to have been detained by the EFCC over an alleged abuse of office, conspiracy, and embezzlement of public funds.

READ ALSO: 'Why Nigerians can't trust PDP to rebuild Nigeria,' VON chief, Okechukwu

He reportedly arrived at the headquarters of the anti-graft commission in Abuja around 1:30 pm on Saturday.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, had confirmed that the commission invited the VON DG.

