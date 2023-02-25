Vote-buying: EFCC arrests varsity lecturer with N306,700 in Benue

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a lecturer with the Sarwuan Tarka University in Makurdi, Benue State, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, for alleged vote-buying.

The commission confirmed Tyokyaa’s arrest in a statement on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The lecturer, according to the EFCC, was arrested at the RCM Polling Unit in Daudu, Guma local government area of the state.

He was said to have with him the sum of N306,700 in various denominations stashed in his car.

The statement read: “He (the suspect) drove to the voting centre which was different from his polling unit and tried to run upon sighting operatives of the commission.

“When asked about his mission at the center, Dr. Tyokyaa could not provide a coherent explanation, leading to arrest, and the search of his car revealed the money in various denominations.

“He was released after volunteering a statement to the Commission.”

