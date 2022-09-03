Politics
‘Vote candidates who believe in Nigeria’s unity in 2023,’ Jonathan counsels youths
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday urged Nigerian youths to reject politicians playing ethnic and religious cards in the 2023 general elections.
Jonathan made the call in his address at a symposium put together to celebrate the 80th birthday of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in Owerri, Imo State.
He urged Nigerians to shun ethnic and religious sentiments in their quest to elect a new set of leaders for the country next year.
The former president expressed regret that Nigeria’s politics is deeply rooted in ethnicity and religion to the detriment of the country.
READ ALSO: Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, wants Section 84(12) of Electoral Act scrapped
He said: “Luckily, we are in an election cycle, so my challenge to the youth is to take charge of their future by electing those who believe in our unity and will promote peace and progress — not those who will erect ethnic walls and religious barriers among our people.
“Collectively, if we work together and accommodate our differences, we can build a nation where everybody would have a sense of belonging. And everyone’s rights would be guaranteed.
“That is the way we must go – a Nigeria where justice and equality reigns.”
