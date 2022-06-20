‘Vote for your own,’ Gov Oyetola appeals to kinsmen in Osun election campaign

The Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday appealed to the people from Iragbiji, in Boripe Local Government Area of the State to vote for him in the July 22 governorship election in the state.

The governor, who hails from Iragbiji in Boripe LGA, made the call during his re-election campaign in his hometown.

He said: “I have come home today, I am a true son of the soil. I am imploring you to vote for us. Vote for your own, vote All Progressives Congress (APC) because God had mercy on you.

“The most important position in a party is the governor’s seat which God has given you, so is it proper to do another party outside that of the governor?

“I implore those that have not collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so. We were told that over 600,000 PVCs have not been collected in Osun which includes Boripe.

“I trust in God for the forthcoming election, you need to vote for us. Are you not happy about our victory in Ekiti? Both states are from the same region.

“Our party will excel more than the result of the Ekiti election. Let us work towards that and pray. Don’t panic despite the fact that they are parading thugs as members. Before the election, those thugs would have run away.

“I appreciate God that in three and a half years, we were able to deliver infrastructure among others. This can be felt in Boripe.”

