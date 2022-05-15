‘Vote in our children’s interest,’ Osinbajo charges APC delegates

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday urged All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders to vote in the interest of the younger generations during the party’s presidential primary slated for this month.

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made the call at a meeting with the APC delegates in Jigawa State.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari gave him an opportunity no other vice president in the history of the country was given.

Osinbajo said: “We should make a decision based on the future of our children so that we can make progress and move on.

“All I ask you to do is what is in the best interest of Nigeria; vote in the interest of our children.

“As vice president, the president has given me an opportunity that I do not think any other vice president has been given.”

