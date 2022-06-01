Vote leader with absolutely ‘no baggage’, Lawan cautions delegates

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has made a passionate appeal to APC delegates to evaluate contestants’ histories before voting in the upcoming presidential primary.

The presidential aspirant appealed to the delegates in a letter released on Wednesday, as he ramped up his campaign to become the APC presidential flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

He also advised the delegates to select a person who would lead rather than govern Nigerians, as well as “a leader with no baggage.”

The statement read, “To all delegates across Nigeria, I beseech you to put pecuniary and monetary incentives aside and seriously consider what is ‘in the greater good.’ As you make your decision in picking the flag bearer of our party, I urge you to seek for a leader and not a politician.

“I ask you to choose a person that will lead and not rule Nigerians; one that will be understanding, tolerant, fair, honest, and progressive. A leader that comes with absolutely ‘No-Baggage.’

“A vital component of any logical, efficient and authentic evaluation of a person involves assessing past behavior. The key here is that one’s best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. If one has always done something a certain way, they are likely to do that same thing in the same manner in the future.”

Lawan further stated that the delegates should “choose such APC party presidential flag bearer since it is critical to consider prior conduct to determine what behaviors, avarice, and rapacity candidates have shown in the past”.

According to the Senate President, “assessing prior conduct is an important part of any logical, efficient, and genuine evaluation of a person. The idea here is that previous conduct is the best predictor of future behaviour.

If someone has always done something in a certain way, they are likely to continue to do so in the future. The same can be said for how one navigates or plunders in positions of authority”, he noted.

