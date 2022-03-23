Vote with your brains, not stomach in 2023, Ex-Gov, Daniel, urges Nigerians

Former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel has urged Nigerians to vote for the best candidates at the emerging 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a conference monitored by Ripples Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday, Daniel admonished Nigerians to “vote with their brains and not their stomachs”

He added that the 2023 election was another opportunity for Nigerians to contribute to development of the nation.

The former Ogun State leader mentioned that Nigeria could become a better nation only when citizens are intentional about having realists as leaders.

Gbenga Daniel had this to say about the 2023 general election:

“It isn’t possible to sell an item and still dictate to the buyer how to use it. Once the vote is purchased, you can’t ask how they use what you have sold.

“Nigerians have to realise that the only way to see a developed Nigeria is to ensure that they vote with their brain and not their stomach, because a night with hunger is better than four years of pain and struggle, I believe.

“The next election gives an opportunity for us to rewrite the destiny of this country. So, the decision we make next year will be with us for another eight years; that is long enough to make the country better or worse.

“The only way we can leave the trenches is by putting into power individuals who are realists, not just PowerPoint presentations and well-written manifestos that end up in the dustbin of history.

“We need leadership that has an automatic balance with talking and showing work.

“Anybody can rant and make promises, but we have to be intentional to ensure that we let those who know how to bring to life these visions.”

