Voter’s Cards issued in 2011 need no revalidation, INEC clarifies

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), clarified on Friday that all Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), issued by the Commission in 2011, and after are still valid for voting.

Recall that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who had declared interest in contesting for the presidency in 2023 said that the PVCs held by the citizenry have all expired.

Tinubu, however, has already apologised for the misleading statement, including any form of confusion it may have spirited.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, who made the clarification in a statement in Abuja, said the PVCs can still be used without revalidation.

Oyekanmi affirmed that the Commission will use a ‘New Card Reader’ for the 2023 General Elections.

He had said: “What the Commission intends to use is a multi-purpose gadget, known as the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED).

“The Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) issued by INEC in 2011 and after can be still be used by their respective owners to vote in all elections, including the upcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections, the Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections, as well as the 2023 General Election.

“To be sure, PVCs issued in 2011 and after do not need any revalidation.

“It is also not true that the Commission will use the so-called ‘New Card Reader’ for the 2023 General Election.

“What the Commission intends to use is a multi-purpose gadget, known as the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED). It is currently being used for the physical registration of voters. During an election, it will facilitate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which provides for both fingerprint and facial authentication.

“The device will also be used to upload individual polling unit election results to the INEC Result Viewing portal (IReV) in real time on election day.

“The general public should therefore disregard the fake news making the rounds that the PVCs issued in 2011 need revalidation. There is no need to revalidate any PVC issued by INEC for election purposes.”

