Voters decide, as Akeredolu, Jegede, Ajayi slug it out in guber election

ONDO POLL: Foreign observers arrive polling unit, as Jegede, wife queue to vote

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the Saturday election is currently on the queue along with his wife waiting for their turn to cast their votes. Read more

ONDO POLL: Gunshots rock polling unit

Report coming from Akure, the Ondo State capital said there was sporadic shootings at Pollíng Unit 11 located at Edo Lodge in Oke Ijebu, Akure. Read more

RACE FOR ONDO GOVERNORSHIP POST: Ajayi debunks reports of stepping down

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State and governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi has debunked the report that he had stepped down from the race. Read more

ONDO: Election materials destroyed as speed boat conveying INEC Staff capsizes

Ahead of this Saturday governorship election in Ondo State, a speed boat conveying ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to Ilaje communities has capsized, it was learnt. Read more

ONDO 2020: INEC urges orderliness, adherence to Covid-19 protocols

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged the electorate in Ondo State to be orderly and observe Covid-19 protocols during the governorship elections. Read more

ONDO DECIDES: Police beef up security at INEC office

Security has been beefed up at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, Ondo State, as the people of Ondo State go to the polls to elect who becomes their governor for the next four years. Read more

ONDO DECIDES: Police assures of security, says 25 already arrested for firearms possession

As the people of Ondo State go to the poll to elect who becomes their governors for the next four years the Nigerian Police has assured them of security during the exercise. Read more

Akeredolu calls for peaceful, orderly conduct during Ondo election

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has urged the people of the state to be peaceful and orderly during Saturday’s governorship election in the state. Read more

ONDO 2020: Jegede trails Akeredolu in Ripples Nigeria poll

The Ondo State governorship election slated for October 10, 2020, may return Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to office, a Ripples Nigeria opinion poll on the election has indicated.

The online poll on the Ondo governorship election garnered 1,001, 508 views, with 16,837 votes cast. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions