Voters registration excites INEC as upsurge hits 5.1m

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has confirmed that there is an upsurge in fresh voters registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), which has hit an all-time 5,173,335.

In its weekly update on the the CVR for Quarter 3, in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mamoud Yakubu, disclosed that an additional 2,665,421 new voters have registered both online and physically.

Breaking down the updated statistics, Yakubu said 1,344,813 males and 1,320,608 females have so far registered.

“The statistics indicated that 24,723 of the figure were Persons Living With Disabilities and 1,854,371 were youth between the ages of 18 and 34,” Yakubu said.

He added that of the 2,665,421 persons that had completed their registration, 1,092,742 did it online, while 1,572,679 did physical registration.

“So far, INEC has received 8,550,561 applications.

“The total figure includes applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards and update of voter information records, among others.

“Gender distribution of the applications revealed that 4,572,235 were male and 3,978,326 were female, while 87,733 of the applications were from PWDS across all categories,” he added.

