Voting begins in U.S as Biden seeks to unseat Trump

Voting has commenced in two small towns in the northeastern state of New Hampshire, USA, with their traditional midnight opening of polling stations as veteran Democrat Joe Biden seeks to unseat the incumbent President Donald Trump.

Reports say Trump held five rallies in four states – North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – on the final day of campaigning on Monday while his rival, Biden spent most of Monday in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Voters in Dixville Notch, a village of 12 residents in the US state of New Hampshire, kicked off Election Day at the stroke of midnight by voting unanimously for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The vote and count only took a few minutes, with five votes for Biden and none for President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term.

Trump – trailing in national opinion polls – has continued his unfounded attacks on mail-in ballots, telling reporters that Pennsylvania’s plans to count mail ballots that arrive up to three days after Election Day would lead to widespread cheating, although he did not explain how.

