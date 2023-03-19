Voting commenced at VGC, Lagos (Photos)

Voting commenced at the Victoria Garden City in Lagos State on Sunday as promised by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Voting in the estate was postponed on Saturday after residents refused to vote at the polling units set up outside the gate to the estate. As they said security was not guaranteed outside the estate.

READ ALSO:Police recovers snatched ballot boxes, weapons in Lagos

They also questioned why INEC decided to set up the polling units outside the estate, as against the previous arrangement of having the units at the estate field.

The INEC officials on their part claimed they would not enter the estate, as they were held hostage during the presidential and National Assembly election, by residents of the VGC.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now