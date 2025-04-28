Voting for election of new Pope begins on May 7

Catholic cardinals will meet on May 7 to start voting for a new pope.

This development followed the death of Pope Francis last week.

The Argentina-born pontiff died at the age of 88 last Monday.

The Vatican announced on Monday.

The date for the election of a new leader for world’s 1.4 billion Catholics was decided at meeting of cardinals of all ages early Monday.

The So-called “Princes of the Church” will meet in the Sistine with the Church’s 252 cardinals recalled to Rome after Pope Francis’ death.

However, only 135 are eligible to participate in the election of the new Pope.

Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who served as secretary of state under the late Pope, is the bookmakers’ favourite to emerge as the new pontiff.

He is ahead of the Metropolitan Archbishop emeritus of Manila, Luis Antonio Tagle and the Ghanaian Cardinal, Peter Turkson, in the race for the election of the Pope.

