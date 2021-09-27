VP Osinbajo’s daugther, Kiki, says female CEOs earn more than their male counterparts

Kiki Osinbajo, the daughter of Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has stated on her Instagram stories that modern day female CEOs are more successful than their male counterparts.

According to Kiki, female entrepreneurs are establishing a ‘new normal’.

In her post, Kiki added that women are generating income they couldn’t generate from a steady job from businesses and would give men a run for their money in the next couple of years.

Kiki also stated that men look down on female CEOs to carry out research and see how much they are earning.

Read her post below.

