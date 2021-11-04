VP Yemi Osinbajo lauds Nigerian skit makers, dubs them most hilarious in the world

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has applauded the works of skit makers and social media content creators in the country.

He gave the commendation in a statement published by his spokesman, Laolu Akande on Thursday afternoon.

According to the statement, the Vice President lauded the skitmakers during a courtesy visit at the presidential Villa, in Aso Rock, Abuja.

The delegation, which came under the aegis of the Nigeria Skits Industry Awards (NSIA), was led by its promoter, Bimbo Daramola. Others on the delegation were Maryam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taooma, Josh Alfred (Josh2funny), Ayo Ajewole (Woli Agba), Adebamiro Adeyanju (Mr Hyenana) and Adeoye Adeyemi Elesho (Yemi Elesho).

Osinbajo mentioned in the statement that the creativity and talents of Nigeria’s youth were enough reason to believe in the future of the country and build a new Nigeria that every citizen would be proud of.

“I strongly believe that what our young people are doing and what they are capable of is what will lead our country to where we are meant to be.

The future is not tomorrow. It is already here and we can see it from just everything you are doing, the global acclaim that you are getting; young people like yourselves, doing something good.

I think that we have incredible talent and we must do something about it, to enable these talents and we must ask ourselves questions on setting realistic goals that can enable these talents to flourish.

I must say that just based on the sheer creativity around this, I don’t think that anybody anywhere is as funny as Nigerian comedians” he said.

Speaking further, the vice president said that the Federal Government was already making efforts to resolve the Twitter ban and ensuring that young Nigerians and all Nigerians were protected and their rights respected by law enforcement officers.

Read the statement below.

