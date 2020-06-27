Wada vows to go after Bello as Supreme Court affirms him PDP candidate

Musa Wada has been affirmed as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 governorship election in Kogi State by the Supreme Court.

A five-man panel of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, made the affirmation in a ruling on Friday.

Wada’s lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa, who applauded the verdict, vowed that his client would continue the suit challenging the declaration of Yahaya Bello as the winner of the 2019 governorship election in Kogi State.

The apex court in it’s ruling, dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ibrahim challenging Wada’s candidacy.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Amina Augie, the apex court held that Ibrahim failed woefully to prove the allegation of illegal thumb printing of 600 ballot papers.

It held that beyond failing to prove his case that the appeal filed by Ibrahim was also grossly lacking in merit and had become a mere academic exercise aimed at wasting the time of the court.

