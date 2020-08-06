WAEC dismisses report of fire incident at Abuja office

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Thursday dismissed the report of a fire incident at its headquarters in Abuja.

WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu said in a statement that neither the council’s headquarters in Lagos nor any of its offices across the country experienced any fire incident.

The statement read: “The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has been drawn to rumours being peddled by some online media that there was a fire outbreak at WAEC headquarters in Abuja.

“The publication is false and it is the handiwork of mischief-makers who are out to misinform, mislead and confuse the candidates and members of the general public.

“We wish to reassure all candidates, other stakeholders and members of the general public that all our security materials are safe and intact.”

