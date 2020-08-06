Latest Metro

WAEC dismisses report of fire incident at Abuja office

August 6, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Thursday dismissed the report of a fire incident at its headquarters in Abuja.

WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu said in a statement that neither the council’s headquarters in Lagos nor any of its offices across the country experienced any fire incident.

The statement read: “The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has been drawn to rumours being peddled by some online media that there was a fire outbreak at WAEC headquarters in Abuja.

READ ALSO: WAEC releases WASSCE timetable

“The publication is false and it is the handiwork of mischief-makers who are out to misinform, mislead and confuse the candidates and members of the general public.

“We wish to reassure all candidates, other stakeholders and members of the general public that all our security materials are safe and intact.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!