WAEC gets new Head of National Office

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Tuesday appointed Mr. Patrick Areghan as the new Head of the National Office in Nigeria.

He succeeds Mr. Olutise Adenipekun who retired from the Council on March 5.

Until his appointment, Areghan was the Head of Test Administration Division, WAEC, Nigeria.

The examination body Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

The statement read: “Mr. Areghan who hails from Egbele, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State attended Egbele Primary School Uromi, Edo State, from 1968 to 1973.

“He also attended Esan Grammar School, Uromi from 1973 to 1978.

“He graduated from the prestigious University of Benin in 1983 summa cum laude with a B. Sc. (Hons) Degree in Political Science. He also obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Education from the University of Benin in 1989. In addition, he holds a Masters Degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). He is a Fellow of the Corporate Governance Professionals of Nigeria (FCGP).

“Mr. Areghan joined the services of The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in October, 1989 as an Assistant Registrar II. He rose through the ranks to become Senior Deputy Registrar in April 2018.

“The new WAEC boss has undertaken many other responsibilities in different capacities for the Council. Between 1989 and date, he has traversed the nooks and crannies of the country, serving in various examination and administrative capacities.”

