WAEC releases 2021 WASCE results | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
WAEC releases 2021 WASCE results
The West African Examinations Council has released the 2021 First Series results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates.
This was made public on Tuesday at a press briefing by Head of the Nigeria National Office, WAEC, Mr Patrick Areghan.
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates in the 2021 First Series.
Head of the Nigeria National Office, WAEC, Patrick Areghan while speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, said the examination was primarily designed to help candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions to reduce the waiting time for results and beat the admission deadlines.
Analysing the result, he said performance of about 7,289 candidates who sat for the exams showed that about 2,938 candidates, representing 40.31 per cent of those who sat for the exams, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics; out of which about 1,396 were male and 1,542 were female, representing 47.52 per cent and 52.48 per cent respectively.
READ ALSO: WAEC releases 2021 WASCE results
Also, he disclosed that about 2,195 candidates representing 30.11 per cent of the candidates obtained credits and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.
“Of this number, 1,074 i.e. 48.93 per cent were male candidates, while 1,121 i.e. 51.07 per cent were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2019 and 2020, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 26.08 per cent and 32.23 per cent respectively. Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 2.12 per cent in performance in this regards,” he said.
“It will interest you to know that the examination is also an international one. This is the 4th edition in Nigeria and the maiden edition took place in 2018. The examination is primarily designed to help candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions reduce the waiting time for results and beat admission deadlines,” he added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
What to look out for this week on UEFA Champions League
As football lovers look forward to an exciting week on the UEFA Champions League, after the Easter break, below are...
Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival
New national records were set on Monday, in the swimming event of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”....
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...