 WAEC releases 2021 WASCE results | Ripples Nigeria
WAEC releases 2021 WASCE results

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mass failure in English due to shorthand, pidgin— WAEC

The West African Examinations Council has released the 2021 First Series results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates.

This was made public on Tuesday at a press briefing by Head of the Nigeria National Office, WAEC, Mr Patrick Areghan.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates in the 2021 First Series.

Head of the Nigeria National Office, WAEC, Patrick Areghan while speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, said the examination was primarily designed to help candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions to reduce the waiting time for results and beat the admission deadlines.

Analysing the result, he said performance of about 7,289 candidates who sat for the exams showed that about 2,938 candidates, representing 40.31 per cent of those who sat for the exams, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics; out of which about 1,396 were male and 1,542 were female, representing 47.52 per cent and 52.48 per cent respectively.

Also, he disclosed that about 2,195 candidates representing 30.11 per cent of the candidates obtained credits and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, 1,074 i.e. 48.93 per cent were male candidates, while 1,121 i.e. 51.07 per cent were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2019 and 2020, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 26.08 per cent and 32.23 per cent respectively. Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 2.12 per cent in performance in this regards,” he said.

“It will interest you to know that the examination is also an international one. This is the 4th edition in Nigeria and the maiden edition took place in 2018. The examination is primarily designed to help candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions reduce the waiting time for results and beat admission deadlines,” he added.

Opinions

