WAEC releases 2021 WASSCE results, raises exam fees to N18,000

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Monday released the results of this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for candidates in Nigeria.

The Head of the Nigeria National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, who announced the results at the WAEC’s office in Lagos, said the examination took place simultaneously throughout the Council’s five-member countries – The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

He added that the Council has increased registration fees for the examination from N13,950 to N18,000 beginning from 2022.

Giving a breakdown of this year’s WASSCE, Areghan said a total of 1,573,849 candidates registered for the examination from the 19,425 recognised secondary schools in the country.

He added that 1,560,261 actually sat for the examination and results of 1,256,990 candidates were fully processed and released while 303,271 others were still being processed due to some unresolved issues.

He said: “The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates in the examination shows that out of the 1,560,261 candidates that sat for the examination, 1,398,370, representing 89.62 percent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects, that is, with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics.

“A total of 1,274,784 others, representing 81.7 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, 630,138, that is, 49.43 percent, are male candidates, while 644,646, that is, 50.57 percent, are female candidates.

“The examination ended on October 8, 2021, and today, Monday, November 22, 2021 – 45 days after the conduct of the last paper, we are releasing the result.

“This is a record time, taking into consideration the fact that we lost a week to insecurity during the marking exercise in the South- East.

“Therefore, it is not true that WAEC delayed the release of the results of WASSCE for2021 as being speculated in some quarters. We have kept to our promise despite all odds.

“We should be praised rather than being vilified. Nothing can be faster or earlier than what we have done.

“We do not release results without marking the scripts and processing the scores. We are grateful to the examiners for doing a good job within the stipulated period.

“We have received approval from the appropriate quarters with effect from the WASSCE for School Candidates 2022 to charge N18,000 per candidate.

“As can be seen, in the general cost of doing business and the multiplier effect of insecurity in the country which have consequential effects on the cost of our operations, it is no longer possible to continue to provide services with the current fee of N13,950 per candidate.”

