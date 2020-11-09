WAEC shifts WASSCE for private candidates to November 30

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday announced the postponement of this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates in Nigeria.

The examination was initially slated to begin on November 14.

The Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the examination would now commence on November 30.

The statement read: “The West African Examinations Council, Nigeria, wishes to inform all registered candidates for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series and the general public that there has been a change in timetable.

READ ALSO: WAEC to release WASSCE results Monday

“The examination, which was initially scheduled to commence on Saturday, November 14, 2020 will no longer hold as planned, due to circumstances beyond our control.

“The examination has now been rescheduled to commence on Monday, November 30, 2020.

“The council wishes to reassure candidates that the new timetable for the conduct of the examination will be released soon.

“We regret any inconveniences this might cause our dear candidates and members of the general public.”

Join the conversation

Opinions