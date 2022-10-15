Metro
WAEC to begin issuance of digital certificates
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said that it will begin to issue digital certificates via its Digital Certificate Platform to treat all cases relating to certificates of candidates sitting for its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
The platform will also enhance easy access to certificates of candidates by owners of certificates, institutions and organisations in both the public and private sectors in and outside Nigeria.
The Acting Head of the Public Affairs Department of WAEC Nigeria, Mrs Moyosola Adesina, who confirmed this on on Saturday in Lagos said the platform for now would capture certificates of only candidates from the year 1999 to date while those before then would be uploaded later and in batches till the inception of WAEC over 70 years ago.
WAEC withholds 365,564 results over examination malpractice
She explained further that the users of the platform would also be able to make requests, confirm and share information concerning a candidate’s certificate online even as the owner of such certificate can also recover forgotten examination numbers or print out their missing or damaged certificate on their own online.
“The platform would be unveiled to the public on Thursday, October 20, at the WAEC headquarters in Lagos,” she added.
She said by the launch, WAEC would have completely shifted all its operations concerning candidates’ certificates online as in line with best global practices.
She noted that the platform would be on a dedicated link on the council’s website and the users could also upload the application on their Android phones or other digital devices.
