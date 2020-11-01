WAEC to release WASSCE results Monday

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will release the results of this year’s West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Monday.

The regional examination body, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the release of the results was shifted forward due to recent unrest in the country.

It wrote: “This is to inform candidates that sat West for African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, 2020 that the results of that exam will be released by @waecnigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020, by 10:30 a.m.”

