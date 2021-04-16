 WAEC unveils new method for collection of results, certificates | Ripples Nigeria
WAEC unveils new method for collection of results, certificates

Published

37 mins ago

on

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has introduced new modalities for collection of results and results by candidates in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Acting Head of Public Affairs WAEC Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, the Council said candidates can now collect Attestation of Results and Certificates from any of its offices in country.

This, according to WAEC is a departure from the past where candidates are required candidates to collect their results and certificate from its office in the state where they wrote the examination.

The statement read: “The new modalities are a clear departure from what obtained in the past, where it was mandatory for private candidates to collect their certificates or Attestation of Results from the WAEC office in the state where they sat the examination. With this new initiative, candidates can apply and collect their Certificates or Attestation of Results (both School and Private Candidates) from any WAEC office of their choice in Nigeria.

“Modalities for Collection of Attestation of Results and Certificates (Private Candidates) are as follows:

READ ALSO: WAEC releases 2021 WASCE results

“For Attestation of Results, candidates are required to make their requests from any office of the Council and pay a non-refundable fee for the service.

“For collection of certificates, candidates are to make their requests from any office of the Council and pay the prescribed fee;

“Candidates must state clearly the preferred office of collection of the printed Attestation of Result or Certificate and would be required to pay for courier service for delivery to the chosen location.

“Candidates contact details (Mobile Phone Number and E-mail Address) must be provided at the point of request.”

