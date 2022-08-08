WAEC withholds 365,564 results over examination malpractice

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

The Head of WAEC, Nigeria Office, Mr Patrick Areghan, announced the result at the Council’s office in the Yaba area of Lagos on Monday.

He said: “The results are being uploaded on the results website. Candidates who sat the examination and who have fulfilled their financial obligations to the Council can access their results on the Council’s results website within the next 12 hours.

“Copies of the Result Listing will be sent to schools shortly. I need not restate the fact that the results of candidates who are sponsored by states indebted to the Council will not be released now until they pay up. We appeal to them to do so to enable the affected schools/candidates to access their results.”

He said the results of 365,564 candidates who sat for the examination had been withheld over examination malpractices.

Areghan blamed the development on the students’ lack of zeal to learn.

The WAEC chief added: “A total of the 1,607,981 candidates registered for the examination from 20,222 recognised secondary schools across the country, but only 1,601, 047 actually sat for the test.

“The number of seized results represents 22.83 percent. This was 11.74 percent higher than the 10.9 percent recorded in the same examination diet in 2021.

“1,409, 529 candidates or 88.04 percent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects, that is, with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

“1,222,505 or 76.36 percent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“There was a 5.34 percent decrease in performance, when compared to the 81.70 percent obtained by candidates in the same category in in the same examination diet last year.”

