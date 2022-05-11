Sports
WAFU B Championship: Flying Eagles into semifinal after Burkina Faso draw
Nigeria U-20 men’s football team, Flying Eagles have advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing WAFU B championship holding in Niamey, Niger Republic.
The Ladan Bosso boys reached the last four after playing a 2-2 draw with Burkina Faso on Wednesday night.
The game, played inside Stade Seyni Kountche in Niamey, saw the Flying Eagles take the lead on 24 minutes through Ibrahim Muhammad.
Burkina Faso fought back to level things up but Nigeria retook the lead through Ibrahim Yahaya via penalty before Burkina Faso equalized again.
Read Also: Salisu Yusuf invites 30 Super Eagles stars for Mexico and Ecuador friendlies
The Eagles had won their opening game against the Black Satelite of Ghana in Group B, and the four points were enough to hand them entry to the next round.
Burkina Faso and Ghana will face one another on Saturday for the other last-four ticket of the group.
The Flying Eagles will finish as Group B winners if Burkina Faso fail to beat Ghana by more than two goals.
Group A has hosts Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire battling for semifinal spots.
The two teams that qualify for the final of the WAFU Zone B tournament, will secure the two available tickets for the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Flying Eagles crashed out in the group stage of the 2020 WAFU Zone B held in Benin Republic which Ghana won.
