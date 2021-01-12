Latest Sports

WAFU: Golden Eaglets reach semifinal after Ghana lose to Cote d’Ivoire

January 12, 2021
By Ben Ugbana

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have successfully made it to the semifinal stage of the WAFU B Tourney holding in Lome, Togo.

The Fatai Amoo team were on the brink of elimination after losing their opening game 1-0 to Cote d’Ivoire and held to a 1-1 draw in their second group game against Ghana.

But the one point earned eventually became enough after Ghana lost 3-1 in their clash with Cote d’Ivoire on Tuesday to hand the Eaglets a superior goal difference.

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will now face Group A winners Burkina Faso in the semi-finals while group B toppers Cote d’Ivoire will tackle Niger Republic.

Both semi-final ties will take place on Friday 15 January, with the winners playing in the final billed for Sunday.

The two finalists will represent West Africa at the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be hosted in Morocco.

Ben Ugbana

