Wailing won't stop Buhari's medical trips to London ---Presidential aide | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Wailing won’t stop Buhari’s medical trips to London —Presidential aide
A presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie has said President Muhammadu Buhari, has the right to go for trips outside the country, regardless of the public outcry occasioned by his recent trip abroad.
The criticism became intense as resident doctors commenced an industrial strike action, saying the government was yet to implement its agreement with the resident doctors’ association.
The criticisms had led to a series of protests at the Abuja House in London, where the President was lodged.
Meanwhile, a fresh protest organised by the #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore, was slated to hold Wednesday in London, to force the president to leave London and have his medical check-ups in Nigeria.
While reacting, Onochie said no amount of wailing would stop Buhari from embarking on medical trips, which he has been doing for years.
Speaking in a Twitter post, she said: “Next year, Pres. @MBuhari will go for a routine check-up.
“We have been here since 2016. It’s been the same wailing. So, the response will also be the same.
“At least, once a year, people across the world see their doctors, especially (the) one they have seen for about 40 years.
“@MBuhari won’t dump his doctor of about 40 years so that wailers can be happy. That’s blackmail. Thankfully, he doesn’t pay blackmailers.
“In 2016, I ran from one media house to the other, educating us on the psychology of the bond between a patient and his/her long-standing doctor.
READ ALSO: SocialMediaTrends: Lauretta Onochie’s ‘lifestyle audit’ tweet; Leah Sharibu’s ‘delivery of second child’ & more
“He went for #CheckUp in 2017, 2018, 2019 & in 2020, just before the pandemic. Same wailing and same explanations.
“The fact remains that if @MBuhari chooses, he will go for checkups in 2022 and 2023. He will continue to go. It’s his choice to go or not to.
“I don’t know any man who will accept a different barber to cut his hair if the one he is used to, is not available.
“Wailing can’t take away his rights to see his personal doctors so wailers must get ready for two more years of wailing and fooling around. God bless Nigeria.”
