WAKILI: Police releases detained OPC men | Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State police command has released three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) who were detained at the weekend over the violence that trailed the arrest of a suspected notorious kidnapper in the state, Iskilu Wakili.

The group had on Sunday arrested Wakili alongside three others at Kajola, Ibarapa North local government area of the state.

The OPC men were later arrested by the police and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Iyaganku, Ibadan.

In a statement issued on Sunday night by the command’s spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi, police said the OPC members were detained for alleged murder and arson.

He added that one woman died while the group was attempting to arrest the 75-year-old suspected kidnapper.

The OPC Coordinator in the state, Rotimi Olumo, who confirmed the development to journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday, said the three men were released on health grounds.

He also dismissed reports that the three men had been moved to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Olumo said: “The three men were released on bail today (Tuesday) from the State Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku, Ibadan.

“The police released them on the health condition. The three men are seriously ill and need urgent medical attention.

“The police said the three of them should report regularly at the state CID for the ongoing investigation.”

