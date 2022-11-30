Walt Disney acquires stake in BAMTech for $900m. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Walt Disney acquires stake in BAMTech for $900m

American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate, Walt Disney Co., has announced acquiring Major League Baseball (MLB) share of BAMTech for $900M.

The American company disclosed the sales in its annual filing report through the SEC seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that MLB will receive $900 million in exchange for the 15% stake it still had in BAMTech.

BAMTech originally started as MLB Advanced Media in 2000.

In the filing, Disney said that Iger will “initiate organizational and operating changes within the Company to address the Board’s goals” in the coming months.

Disney had earlier announced investing $1 billion for a 33% stake in BAMTech.

Tech Trivia: A program attempting to access memory from an invalid location might cause what?

A. Syntax error

B. Compilation error

C. BIOS bug

D. Illegal operation

Answer: see end of post

2. Kenyan Electric Vehicle taxi service, NopeaRide, halts operations in Kenya

A Kenyan Electric Vehicle taxi service, NopeaRide, has announced plans to halt operations in Kenya.

Read also:Pan African restaurant service provider, Orda, secures $3.4m seed round. 2 other stories and a trivia

NopeaRide Electric Vehicle taxi service claims its 100% emission-free taxi-hailing fleet.

CEO and founder Juha Suojanen founded EkoRent Oy in 2014 and launched the NopeaRide service in Kenya in August 2018.

“We are sad to announce that InfraCo Africa Limited the minority shareholder, has now filed for the liquidation of EkoRent Africa Limited in the High Court of Kenya.

“This is due to the fact that EkoRent Oy was the principal financier of EkoRent Africa Limited and all the technical knowledge on the running of the business lay with EkoRent Oy.”

3. Binance acquires Sakura Exchange BitCoin to expand footprints in Japan

Popular Cryptocurrency exchange operator, Binance, has acquired Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), to expand into the Asian country.

Takeshi Chino, general manager of Binance Japan confirmed the acquisition in a statement on Wednesday.

Sakura Exchange BitCoin is a crypto exchange service registered in Japan.

Ripples Nigeria understands that Binance will, through the acquisition, be able to operate in the Japanese market as an entity regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA).

“We will actively work with regulators to develop our combined exchange in a compliant way for local users,” stated Chino.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Zhao Changpeng, the founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency company, Binance, agreed to acquire another cryptoexchange, FTX.

Trivia Answer: Illegal Operation

When a program on your computer has an error, you may see a message pop up on the screen saying, “Illegal Operation.” This is a rather tactless way of saying something went wrong with the program that was running.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now