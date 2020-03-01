Wande Coal’s comeback, Naomi Campbell’s Afrobeat list, Chimamanda Adichie & Lupita Nyongo’s collaboration and all the hot scoop that won’t go away….

WANDE COAL

Five years after parting ways with Supreme Mavin Dynasty (SMD), Wande Coal aka ‘Black Diamond is set to unveil a new collection with reports revealing that the singer is set to drop a new Extended Play (EP) project dubbed ‘Realms’.

News from the grapevine reveal that the new five-track piece features collaborations with talented producers including Sarz, Lekaa Beats and Melvitto who produced ‘Again’ with Screwface.

Further reports also reveal that the latest body of work set to released by the singer who is perhaps going to be remembered by his popular hit track ‘Bumper to Bumper’ will be the first under his new management.

ENIOLA BADMUS

Days after taking to social media to declare that she has tried so many weight loss pills to no avail in her bid to trim down and further dared weight loss companies to use her as a project, Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus got her wish granted.

Moments after stating her claim on social media, Getfitng Technologies, a weight loss company, accepted the challenge by Eniola Badmus, to use her to prove its claim on weight loss pills.

The company said that it was ready to use her as ` guinea pig’ for free, as long as she was ready to abide by the routine.

Getfitng technologies made the statement through its official Instagram page when it posted thus; @getfitng “challenge accepted @eniola_badmus, we accept to use you as a project for three months and melt your stubborn belly fat for free!

“If you accept to follow our instructions consistently and share your progress pictures every 2-3 weeks,’’ the company said.

JIBOLA PONLE

In the last two weeks, marriage break up tales have trailed Lagos State Commissioner for Establishment, Training, and Pensions, Mrs. Ajibola Ponle, whose union with her hubby is alleged to have hit the rocks.

Celebrity Gist can reveal that plans are in the pipeline for Mrs Ajibola Ponle to end her 22-year-old marriage to Abiodun Ponle, which produced three lovely boys, due to alleged impropriety.

However, reports say Jibola, who is also a management expert and life coach, is battling to salvage her union while also juggling her responsibilities as a Lagos State Commissioner.

NAOMI CAMPBELL

Renowned supermodel, Naomi Campbell has joined the growing list of international personalities such as Barack and Michelle Obama who have added Nigerian songs to their music playlist.

The English model who was celebrating Black History Month teamed up with Apple Music to curate a special playlist inspired by her love for Afrobeats and her playlist features a host of Nigerian

Naomi Campbell’s list curated by Apple Music features hit tracks from different Nigerian artistes including; Burna Boy, Wizkid, 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Joeboy, Fireboy and many others.

CHIMAMANDA ADICHIE & LUPITA NYONGO

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie created some spark on the Nigerian movie scene when she brought Kenyan-born Hollywood star, Lupita Nyong’o to Lagos.

Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie reports say dragged Lupita Nyong’o to Lagos to dine with her celebrity Nollywood friends and also to kick start promotions for the screen-adaptation of her novel ‘Americanah.

It has been confirmed that Lupita Nyong who is penciled as the executive producer of the adaptation which will be directed by ‘The Walking Dead’ star, Danai Gurir, will also star as the lead character (Ifemelu) of the adaptation.

IYANYA

Erstwhile, Tripple MMMG artiste, Iyanya Mbuk, who rose to fame after he clinched the top prize of the maiden edition of the Project Fame music reality show West Africa was granted bail in the sum of N20 million by an Igbosere High Court in Lagos over alleged car theft.

The R&B crooner was granted bail in the said sum by Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile who said that after going through the affidavit and the counter-affidavit of the parties; there was a prima facie case of criminal conversion against Iyanya.

Justice Okikiolu-Ighile also directed that the bail should be perfected within the next seven days or otherwise it shall be revoked” after finding the singer guilty of dishonestly converting, a black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado jeep given to him by his former management.

JUDITH AUDU

Sultry Nollywood actress, Judith Audu Foght has joined in the ongoing project tagged ‘Telling the Real Story’ (TRS) in Edo State, following her appointment by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR as a high profile supporter of the campaign.

Celebrity Gist gather that Judith has pulled her weight behind the campaign, which targets young people in secondary schools, seeking to highlight the dangers of illegal pathways to migration while teaching young ladies how to have self-respect, self-value and how not to fall victims to human traffickers

The actress who spent four days visiting notable schools like Ugiomo Secondary School, Oredo Girls Secondary School, Emotan Girls Secondary School, all in Edo State, said that the best way to address the menace of human trafficking from the grassroots is by sensitising school pupils on the dangers of irregular movement.

JACKIE CHAN

One of Asia’s most popular actors, Jackie Chan, has dispelled rumours that he has contracted the deadly coronavirus which has fast spread across China and the globe at large.

Jackie Chan took to his official Instagram handle to declare that he was safe and healthy despite the spread of coronavirus in China which has recorded 2,600 deaths since its outbreak in Wuhan.

Jackie Chan wrote thus on Instagram: “Thanks for everybody’s concern! I’m safe and sound, and very healthy. “Please don’t worry, I’m not in quarantine. “I hope everyone stays safe and healthy too!”

