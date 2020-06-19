Wanted in U.S, Nigeria, Europe, Hushpuppi to face charges in Dubai for online fraud

Popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity Raymond Abbas better known as Hushpuppi has been apprehended in Dubai for multiple online fraud charges.

The National, a United Emirate newspaper in a report on Wednesday said he was arrested on June 19, and is presently being interrogated by prosecutors at the Bur Dubai section.

Although he goes by the name Raymond Abass, Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) gives his name as Ramoni Igbalode.

Dubai prosecutors have charged him for “obtaining money from others through fraudulent means.”

The 38-year-old, also wanted by Europe, US, and Nigeria for multiple fraudulent acts was arrested with 12 others for similar crimes.

“They would send out letters from email addresses almost identical to those of legitimate companies, targeting customers of these companies, with the purpose of diverting payments to themselves,” said a senior prosecutor.

“Initial information includes that he was part of this gang which fraudulently obtained cash and cars from people.

“His statement was taken by prosecution but this is just the beginning of prosecution investigations”, officials said.

Known for an extravagant lifestyle, Mr Abbas’s arrest was first rumoured on social media, a few days ago.

