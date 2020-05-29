Wanted murder suspect arrested in Imo

The Imo State Police Command on Thursday said that Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad attached to the command have apprehended a murder and robbery suspect, Chukwuemeka Nnane, 31, for alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Nnane was reportedly declared wanted in connection with a murder case in 2019.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, adding that the suspect was arrested in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

According to the CP, the arrest of Nnane was a major breakthrough for the command, vowing that his officers and men would continue to clamp down on criminals in the state.

Akinmoyede said: “On May 4, 2020, in Umudeyi, Oguta LGA, Imo State, a SARS operation coordinated by CSP Victor Godfrey and led by Inspector Onyeka led to the arrest of one Chukwuemeka Nnane, aka No Stain, and the recovery of the following weapons: 15 live GPM special ammunition and two Lar rifle magazines, a police fez cap and a Lar rifle hidden in a shrine.

“It is important to note that the suspect has been on our wanted list for murder and robbery. He belongs to the notorious Ebuka Ukachukwu, aka Small Witch’s gang of armed robbers and kidnappers, and was declared wanted by the Imo State Police Command on September 19, 2019.

“The suspect has confessed to the crimes. During the arrest, he sustained gunshot injury on his lower left leg. He was rushed to hospital, treated and discharged.”

The command also said that another robbery suspect, Maduabuchi Duru, 27 has been arrested.

He was said to been arrested with a locally-made pistol on May 25, 2020, at Ubomiri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman for the command, Orlando Ikeokwu stated this on Thursday, adding that the suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

He said: “On May 25, 2020, operatives of the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, based on credible intelligence, arrested the suspect while he was trying to dispossess one Edith Blossom of her personal belongings at Ubomiri.

“He was arrested in possession of a locally-made pistol. He has confessed to the crime and other crimes around the area; investigation is at an advance stage. Duru will be charged accordingly.”

