Wanted terrorist escapes as troops kill 16 in Zamfara air raid

The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji on Saturday morning killed 16 suspected terrorists during a raid on their hideout in Zurmi, Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State.

A military source, who confirmed the air raid to PRNigeria on Sunday, said a notorious terrorist, Dankarami aka Gwaska, escaped with serious injuries from the attack.

The NAF’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Edward Gabkwet, also confirmed the air raid to the newspaper.

Read also:NAF airstrikes kill terrorists at funeral of Boko Haram commanders in Borno

He said: “The directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, is that there is no hiding place for all terrorists and their supporters wherever they may remain active even as we cross into the New Year.”

Dankarami has been on the military wanted list for terrorising residents of communities in Northern Zamfara and Katsina States.

Zurmi which shares borders with Niger Republic from the North and Katsina State from the East is home to some of the dangerous terrorists terrorising the North-West state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now