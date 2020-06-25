Wanted WikiLeaks boss, Assange, recruited hackers to obtain govt secrets –US Justice Dept

The United States Justice Department has revealed that wanted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sought to recruit hackers at conferences in Europe and Asia and conspired with members of hacking groups – including LulzSec and “Anonymous” – to obtain government secrets.

This was revealed in an updated indictment against Assange on Wednesday which informed that beyond recruiting hackers, Assange gained unauthorised access to a government computer system of a NATO country in 2010.

The Justice Department also said that two years later, he (Assange) conspired with the leader of a hacking group, LulzSec and asked to be provided with documents and databases.

“In another communication, Assange told the LulzSec leader that the most impactful release of hacked materials would be from the CIA, NSA, or the New York Times,” it said.

This came two months after a report revealed that Assange, secretly fathered two children with his lawyer.

The Australian-born Assange fell in love with the lawyer, Stella Morris, while hibernating in the Ecuadorian Embassy in the United Kingdom.

The South African-born lawyer, 37, was helping Assange fight his extradition to the United States when the duo started the affair that led to the birth of the two children.

The Mail claims Morris who changed her name from Sara Gonzalez Devant years ago fell in love with Assange while visiting him in 2015.

