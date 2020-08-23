WAR CRIMES: Sudan ready to hand over Omar al-Bashir, three others to ICC —Prime Minister

Sudan is ready to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) so that those accused of war crimes in Darfur including ousted President Omar al-Bashir appear before the tribunal, so says the country’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

“I reiterate that the government is fully prepared to cooperate with the ICC to facilitate access to those accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity,” Hamdok said in a televised address on the anniversary of his ascent to office on Saturday.

This came after the government reached a deal with rebel groups in February that all five Sudanese ICC suspects should appear before the court, but Hamdok had not previously publicly affirmed Sudan’s position.

A court in Sudan had earlier sentenced al-Bashir to a two year prison sentence on financial irregularity charges in the first of several cases against the former leader.

The sentence came after Omar al-Bashir who was removed after nearly 30 years in power appeared in court in the capital of Khartoum, on charges of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency.

The ousted leader was sentenced to two years in a rehabilitation facility after several suitcases filled with multiple currencies worth more than $130m were found in his home.

