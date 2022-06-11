Sports
Warriors beat Celtics in game four to level 2-2 in NBA Finals
Golden State Warriors put up a superb performance on Saturday morning to defeat Boston Celtics in the game four of the NBA Finals.
Warriors clinched a 107-97 victory in the game to level the best-of-seven series at 2-2.
Boston had led 94-90 with just over five minutes left but 10 consecutive points helped the Warriors to victory.
Stephen Curry scored 43 points in total, scoring seven three-pointers from 14 attempts regardless of a left foot injury he had sustained in the previous match.
Read Also: Celtics bounce back to lead Golden State Warriors 2-1 in NBA Finals
“I don’t rate my performances. I just want to win the game,” said Curry.
“For the most part, I didn’t think of [the foot]. It doesn’t take up too much mental space. I felt like I could do what I wanted on the court.”
Klay Thompson scored 18 points for the Warriors, while team-mate Andrew Wiggins contributed 17 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum had 23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots for the Celtics.
