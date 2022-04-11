Connect with us

Wary of likely prosecution, Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown cries out, dubs self ‘drag queen’

Nigerian social media entertainer and transvestite, James ‘Brown’ Obialor has taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to declare that he is a ‘drag queen’ and not a crossdresser.

Taking to his Twitter page on Monday afternoon, Obialor mentioned that his content on social media is primarily for entertainment purposes and he does not in any way depict the persona of a crossdresser.

The self-acclaimed Queen of Africa published the recent statement several days after the House of Reps considered a bill seeking to ban cross-dressing in Nigeria and jail offenders for six months.

The bill, read on the floor of the House on Tuesday, April 5, seeks to ban cross-dressing with the exemption of those using it for entertainment.

Addressing the recent development, James Brown who is currently in the United Kingdom wrote:

“Point of correction, I am NOT a crossdresser. I am a DRAG Queen. Do your research before you come for me .”

He added that he is an entertainer and does not identify as a crossdresser.

His tweets read further; “My job is to entertain using my personality and my beauty, you already know the vibes! I am a COMEDIAN. You thought I was making you laugh for no reason”

The concluding part of his thread reads:

“I am PRINCESS OF AFRICA, This bill has nothing on me.

“Don’t underestimate the power that I carry Ask my fans , ask those that know me personally,on a daily, I give you James without all the glam and the feminine touch. Abeg efi mi si le, let me enjoy my life. Omo to dun toyin”

