Washington high school coach sacked for mocking death of George Floyd

A first-year wrestling coach identified as Dave Hollenbeck has been fired by the Bethel School District for mocking the tragic death of George Floyd on social media platform, Facebook.

Hollenbeck posted a photo of himself on the floor, with a knee to the back of his neck as he smiles with the said photo similar to the images seen in the viral video of Floyd being pinned down by a white Minneapolis cop on Monday before he died.

“Not dead yet I’m doing this for our police officers. The media is a race baiting machine and I’m tired of it,” Hollenbeck wrote on Facebook. “I’m going to speak out every time if you don’t like that I’m sorry but I love All people… Wake up America.”

In another post, Hollenbeck wrote, “This is for all the race baiters and people that don’t What they’re talking about when they’re saying this could kill you.”

In a statement on Friday released by Bethel School District, they confirmed Dave Hollenbeck has been fired for his insensitive post on Facebook.

“We have completed our investigation. Dave Hollenbeck is no longer employed by the Bethel School District. His behavior was not consistent with our equity initiatives and nondiscrimination policies,” said district spokesman Doug Boyles.

