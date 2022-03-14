Sports
Wasteful Man City drop points after goalless draw at Palace
Manchester City missed the chance to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on Monday night.
The Pep Guardiola side wasted several chances and failed to score against a stubborn Palace side, who had also picked up a draw at the Etihad Stadium last year.
City dominated proceedings, twice hitting the woodwork by Joao Cancelo and Kevin de Bruyne, while defender Aymeric Laporte also failed to find the net in a clear first-half chance.
Read Also: Osimhen brace sinks Verona, helps Napoli keep title race alive
The result takes Crystal Palace to 11th in the table, and leaves Man City just four points ahead of second-placed Liverpool who have a game in hand.
The Reds, who were 11 points behind City at the start of the year, are now on the verge of reducing the gap at the top to just a point.
The Jurgen Klopp side will face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...