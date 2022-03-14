Wasteful Man City drop points after goalless draw at Palace

Manchester City missed the chance to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Pep Guardiola side wasted several chances and failed to score against a stubborn Palace side, who had also picked up a draw at the Etihad Stadium last year.

City dominated proceedings, twice hitting the woodwork by Joao Cancelo and Kevin de Bruyne, while defender Aymeric Laporte also failed to find the net in a clear first-half chance.

The result takes Crystal Palace to 11th in the table, and leaves Man City just four points ahead of second-placed Liverpool who have a game in hand.

The Reds, who were 11 points behind City at the start of the year, are now on the verge of reducing the gap at the top to just a point.

The Jurgen Klopp side will face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

