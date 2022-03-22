Update: 18 Super Eagles players now in camp as first training holds Tuesday

No fewer than 18 players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived their Abuja camp as at Tuesday morning ahead of their Friday game against Ghana.

A total of 25 players were invited to face the Black Stars of Ghana in a two-legged 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

The team, led by interim technical adviser Austin Eguavoen, are set to begin their physical training on Tuesday evening at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The arrival of Kenneth Omeruo, Joe Aribo, Emmanuel Dennis, Calvin Bassey and Innocent Bonke on Tuesday morning increased the number of players in camp to 17.

Update! Kenneth Omeruo is in…18 players in camp now…Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Aina, Onyeka, Ighalo, Akpeyi, Musa, Etebo, Iheanacho, Abdullahi, Uzoho, Simon, Dennis, Aribo, Bassey, Bonke, Omeruo #SoarSuperEagles

They join the likes of Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Leon Balogun, Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong among others as early arrivals for the crucial playoffs.

The remaining seven players are expected to join the team later on Tuesday as it is expected that they join the first training session billed for Tuesday evening.

The Eagles will be guests to the Black Stars on Friday 25th at the Babayara Stadium in Kumasi.

Then the Eagles, who are gunning for a seventh World Cup appearance, will host Ghana in the return leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja four days after.

The winner by aggregate will zoom into the finals of the World Cup billed to hold in November-December 2022 in Qatar.

