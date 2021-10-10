WCQ: Rohr’s Eagles seek redemption in Central African Republic duel today

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be taking on the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic (CAR) a second time in three days on Sunday.

The clash, which is the matchday four fixture of the African 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, will see the Eagles fight to redeem their hopes of reaching the final round of the qualifiers.

Gernot Rohr’s lads were beaten 1-0 last Thursday by CAR at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, bringing an end to their perfect start in the qualifying series, having previously defeated Liberia and Cape Verde.

The manager, speaking to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) TV, said the Stade Omnisport where Sunday’s game will be held, has a great pitch and trusts that his team will do better than in their last game.

“We have to play our football on this great pitch and we can do it better than Thursday. We have to get a good result because everybody know victory is necessary,” said Rohr

“We couldn’t do it the other day but now we have the opportunity and that’s why the team will not change so much.

“We need two or three fresh players into the team and also we need good communication between us and we are confident that the game will be good.”

Nigeria still top the Group C with six points, but could lose the summit if they are beaten today, as CAR would climb to top with seven points if they win.

Cape Verde Islands are in hot pursuit of the top spot with four points, and will face Liberia in the group’s other encounter also on Sunday.

The Nigeria game is scheduled to kick off by 2:00p.m in Douala, Cameroon.

