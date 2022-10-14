W’Cup: Flamingos bounce back from Germany loss to hammer New Zealand 4-0

Nigeria women’s U-17 team, the Flamingos have kept their World Cup hopes alive after they secured a big win over New Zealand in their second group game at the mundial.

The Nigerian girls entered the match having suffered a 2-1 defeat to Germany in their opening group match.

They went on to secure a well-deserved victory thanks to goals from Amina Bello, Miracle Usani, and Taiwo Afolabi and Etim Edidiong in the first and second halves, respectively.

When Bello headed in a cross from Tumininu Adeshina after 16 minutes, the Nigerian team earned a well-deserved lead.

Usani made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, and Afolabi added a third goal with 15 minutes remaining. And Edidiong scored the fourth goal to seal the victory in the final minute.

On Monday, October 17, the Flamingos’ final group match will be against Chile as the race for next round continues at the tournament holding in India.

