Sports
W’Cup Qualifiers: 20 players in Super Eagles camp as first training holds Tuesday
No fewer than 20 players have arrived the Super Eagles camp ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde in the coming days.
The team, being led by coach Gernot Rohr, are getting ready to begin their campaign for a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The players and staff are being camped at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, with more players expected to join the pack.
The Eagles will have their first official training on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.
Read Also: BREAKING… Super Eagles to play Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau in 2021 AFCON
Nigeria will play the Lone Stars at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Friday, before facing the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde four days later at the Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena, Mindelo.
The players now in camp include:
Goalkeepers
Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, John Noble
Defenders
William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Coliins, Chidozie Awaziem, Valentine Ozorwanfor, Shehu Abdullahi
Midfielders
Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Marcus Abraham, Samson Tijani, Alex Iwobi, Anayo Iwuala
Forwards
Kelechi Iheanacho, Terem Moffi, Peter Olayinka, Ahmed Musa, Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon
