W’Cup Qualifiers: 20 players in Super Eagles camp as first training holds Tuesday

No fewer than 20 players have arrived the Super Eagles camp ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde in the coming days.

The team, being led by coach Gernot Rohr, are getting ready to begin their campaign for a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The players and staff are being camped at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, with more players expected to join the pack.

The Eagles will have their first official training on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Read Also: BREAKING… Super Eagles to play Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau in 2021 AFCON

Nigeria will play the Lone Stars at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Friday, before facing the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde four days later at the Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena, Mindelo.

The players now in camp include:

Goalkeepers

Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, John Noble

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Coliins, Chidozie Awaziem, Valentine Ozorwanfor, Shehu Abdullahi

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Marcus Abraham, Samson Tijani, Alex Iwobi, Anayo Iwuala

Forwards

Kelechi Iheanacho, Terem Moffi, Peter Olayinka, Ahmed Musa, Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon

Join the conversation

Opinions