Sports
W’Cup Qualifiers: Benin Republic to host Super Eagles on neutral ground
Benin Republic’s Squirrels will play the Nigerian Super Eagles on a neutral ground after their home stadiums were ruled as substandard.
Benin are scheduled to host Nigeria in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matchday four match in June, 2024.
The clash will now be holding at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.
Read Also: Winning World Cup one of easiest things to do, says Eto’o
With three games played there during this year’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Eagles are no strangers to Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.
Meanwhile, on Friday, June 7, prior to their game against the Squirrels, the Super Eagles will host the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.
Three-time African champions, Nigeria are yet to win in the qualifying round after their first two matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.
