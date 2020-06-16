We are determined to address problem of ra*pe –Nigerian Govt

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, on Tuesday assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would do everything possible to address the problem of rape in the country.

The minister, who stated this when the Nigerian Female Youth Council (NFYC) visited her office in Abuja, described rape as a societal war and urged all Nigerians to join hands with the government to fight the battle.

She said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the launch of a national campaign against rape to advocate, educate, and sensitize the people at all levels.

Tallen said: “We are going to move after COVID-19 to the grassroots and sensitize communities to embrace it as their project and deal with the rapists themselves.

“Pictures, names and addresses of rapists will be displayed and condemned in the communities.”

The minister commended the group for coming out to condemn rape and gender violence.

She called on states that had not domesticated the Child’s Right Act to expedite action on the bill.

