News
We are interested in freedom for Ndigbo, not Nigeria’s elections – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday reiterated its lack of interest in next month’s general elections, declaring that the process was already rigged.
In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group said it was not interested in Nigerian politics but in total emancipation of Ndigbo through a referendum.
IPOB also declared that it would not call for the boycott of the elections in the South-East.
READ ALSO: Police raids alleged IPOB camp, arrests 10 in Rivers
The statement read: “Even though we have consistently said that IPOB is not interested in Nigerian politics, (they link IPOB to their plot to select Nigeria’s leaders in the 2023 selection.
“They are just preparing ignorant people’s minds to blame IPOB for their failure in an already rigged election.”
Investigations
