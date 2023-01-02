We are interested in freedom for Ndigbo, not Nigeria’s elections – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday reiterated its lack of interest in next month’s general elections, declaring that the process was already rigged.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group said it was not interested in Nigerian politics but in total emancipation of Ndigbo through a referendum.

IPOB also declared that it would not call for the boycott of the elections in the South-East.

READ ALSO: Police raids alleged IPOB camp, arrests 10 in Rivers

The statement read: “Even though we have consistently said that IPOB is not interested in Nigerian politics, (they link IPOB to their plot to select Nigeria’s leaders in the 2023 selection.

“They are just preparing ignorant people’s minds to blame IPOB for their failure in an already rigged election.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now