We are investigating Nigeria ban – Twitter | Ripples Nigeria

Twitter said on Friday it was deeply concerned about the Federal Government’s decision to ban its operation in Nigeria.

The federal government had on Friday suspended Twitter’s operations in Nigeria, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

The decision to suspend Twitter came just two days after the microblogging platform deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial tweet on the country’s civil war for violating its rules.

Twitter’s Senior Manager on Policy Communications for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Sarah Hart, who reacted to the ban in a statement, said the platform is investigating the development.

She said: “The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter’s operations in Nigeria is deeply concerning.

“We’re investigating and will provide updates when we know more.”

