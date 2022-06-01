We are no terrorists, IPOB rejects tag in Biafra Remembrance Day statement

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday rejected the Nigerian government’s label that it is a terrorist group.

IPOB‘s spokesman, Emma Powerful, accused the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army of seeking to assassinate the character of its members on purpose.

Immigration and police personnel from all over the world, according to Powerful, can speak to the fact that members of the separatist group are not terrorists or criminals.

This was expressed in his statement to commemorate Biafra Remembrance Day on May 30.

“We are Biafrans of over 75 million in population. We are no Terrorists; we are no criminals as our oppressor Nigeria wished to tag us. Every country and Nation of the world; Police, Immigration Foreign Affairs, and Competent Courts can attest to our good conduct, which is contrary to deliberate character assassination of a race by the Nigerian government police, armed forces, and their media disinformation.

“To those in Biafraland who in all selflessness, tenacity and in submission observed a total lockdown of the entire Biafra space, it is evident that we need Biafra now and that we are not terrorists and criminals and would never be; we are rather professionals in all human endeavour. This further demonstrates that we have a common voice and must never be taken for granted,” the statement read in part.

Last month, the Federal Government commended the United Kingdom for allegedly recognizing the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as a terrorist organization.

The Federal Government, in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu further told the UK government to confiscate assets belonging to IPOB, sanction the issuance of Visas to its financiers in Nigeria, and cut its communication channels.

