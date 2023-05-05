‘We are not a revenue generating agency’, FRSC clarifies

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Friday, explained that the agency is a safety corps and not a revenue generating one.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Bisi Kazeem, an Assistant Corps Marshal, made the clarification on Friday in Abuja while speaking to reporters.

This is coming on the heels of reports that the FRSC has been paying more attention to revenue generation than the safety of motorists and road users.

According to Kazeem, the mandate of FRSC was to make the nation’s highway safe for motorists and other road users across the country.

He further stated that the corps was not set up as a revenue generating agency but to ensure the protection of lives and property on the road.

Kazeem said: “We are an agency of the government and the primary purpose of existence of any government all over the world and from time immemorial is the security of lives and properties.

“And that is exactly what we are helping the government to achieve. We are not a revenue generating agency.

“Our mandate is clear and it is to eradicate Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) and create a safer motoring environment in Nigeria.”

He also appealed to the motoring public to continue to ensure their vehicles were properly registered as it enhances the security of the vehicles.

